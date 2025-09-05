‘Haymarket Says Thanks, Bob’—Town Honors the Late Supervisor With Annual Open Government Day

HAYMARKET, Va. – The Haymarket Town Council set aside Tuesday night, Sept. 2, 2025, to remember Robert B. “Bob” Weir—longtime town leader and Gainesville District Supervisor—approving a proclamation that creates Bob Weir Government Open House Day every April 13 beginning in 2026.

According to remarks read into the record at the meeting, the date coincides with UVA Founders Day, a nod to Weir’s alma mater and his push for transparent, accessible local government.

Weir, who died in July after a battle with colon cancer, moved to Haymarket in 2000 with his wife, Diane, and raised three children—Sam, Michael, and Megan. He served on the Town Council, chaired the Planning Commission through 2018, returned to the council in 2020, and was elected Gainesville District Supervisor in 2023. Speakers recalled his insistence on fiscal responsibility and open meetings, his self-described “town curmudgeon” persona, and his well-known introductions at the podium: “Bob Weir, 6853 St. Paul Drive, not for long.”

Weir’s chief of staff, Rebecca Bair, and deputy chief of staff, Jennifer Pirelli, accepted the proclamation on behalf of the family. Council and staff described the annual open house as an opportunity for residents—especially those on the county’s western end—to meet one-on-one with the Gainesville supervisor and county representatives inside Town Hall, continuing Weir’s tradition of meeting people where they are.

County and state leaders also paid tribute. Prince William Board Chair Deshundra Jefferson At-large called Weir “old school” and a relentless challenger who made colleagues better. Sen. Danica Roem (D-Prince William County, Manassas) shared stories from her early days covering Weir as a reporter, praising his command of land-use policy and willingness to offer alternatives—not just “no.”

Prince William County Neabsco District Supervisor Vic Angry highlighted Weir’s attention to detail and urged residents to prioritize their health in his memory.

The proclamation frames Weir’s legacy as two decades of local service focused on schools, public safety, and careful growth—often questioning data center expansion—while mentoring neighbors and officials alike. The council concluded by inviting the public to mark April 13 on their calendars for the first annual open government day—an event organizers say is designed to keep Weir’s brand of accountability and straight talk alive.