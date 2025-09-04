Schools Stafford Scores Rise as Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania Struggle on Reading Tests By Uriah Kiser Published September 4, 2025 at 10:00AM Photo: Stafford County Public Schools This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Daniel W. Smith #Fredericksburg City Public Schools #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #SOL #Spotsylvania County Public Schools #Stafford County Public Schools