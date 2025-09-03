Former Manassas Police Chief Chris Tutko Has Died—“His Legacy Lives On”

MANASSAS, Va. – The Manassas City Police Department just shared some sad news with Potomac Local News: former Chief of Police Chris Tutko has passed away.

Tutko joined MCPD back in 1971 and served the city for 28 years, including four years as chief from 1993 to 1997. He was known for his focus on community policing, officer education, and modernizing the department with new technology.

Even after retirement, Tutko kept making an impact—working with national law enforcement organizations and helping build USAonWatch/Neighborhood Watch programs across the country.

“Chief Tutko’s legacy is one of serving from the heart,” said current Police Chief Douglas W. Keen. “Rest easy Chief, your legacy lives on through us.”

Here’s the full press release:

The Manassas City Police Department is saddened to share the passing of retired Chief of Police, Chris Tutko. Chief Tutko began his career with MCPD in November of 1971 and faithfully served the City of Manassas for 28 years. From 1993 to 1997, we had the honor of him serving as our Chief of Police. Following his retirement, Chief Tutko continued to impact law enforcement on a national level through his work with the Police Foundation, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, and the National Sheriffs’ Association. He was instrumental in the development and implementation of USAonWatch/Neighborhood Watch, a vital resource for communities across the country. “Chief Tutko rose through the ranks, reaching the ultimate goal of Chief of Police. Chief Tutko’s legacy is one of serving from the heart and dedication to community policing. He promoted the higher education of officers and bringing technology into the department to make us more efficient.” said Chief Douglas W. Keen. On behalf of all current and retired members of the Manassas City Police Department, we thank Chief Tutko for his service, leadership, mentorship and friendship. Rest easy Chief, your legacy lives on through us.

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