Reader Poll: What Should Prince William Forest Park Be Called?

Prince William Forest Park has a unique history. Unlike most national parks, it wasn’t created by a single law. Instead, its land was transferred to the National Park Service on November 14, 1936, as the Chopawamsic Recreational Demonstration Project. Four years later, on August 13, 1940, Public Law 763 officially put the project on the path to becoming part of the national park system. By 1948, it was officially renamed Prince William Forest Park.

Eighty-five years after that key 1940 milestone, we’re asking:

If you could rename the park today, what would you call it?