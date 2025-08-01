Potomac Local News Podcast — August 1, 2025

🎧 Potomac Local Podcast — August 1, 2025

Your trusted roundup of local news in Prince William, Stafford, and Greater Manassas.

📰 Today’s stories include:

• Brian Landrum’s campaign for Gainesville Supervisor

• Restoration efforts at Prince William Forest Park

• Budget overhaul proposed for the county fire levy

• Riverside Center unveils part of its 2026 season

• Free dog adoptions for “Dogust” weekend in Manassas

📍 Stay informed with hyperlocal updates from Potomac Local News.

📲 Visit https://potomaclocal.com for more.

👍 Like, 💬 comment, and 🔔 subscribe for daily local news you can trust.

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