Potomac Local News Podcast — August 1, 2025

🎧 Potomac Local Podcast — August 1, 2025
Your trusted roundup of local news in Prince William, Stafford, and Greater Manassas.
📰 Today’s stories include:
• Brian Landrum’s campaign for Gainesville Supervisor
• Restoration efforts at Prince William Forest Park
• Budget overhaul proposed for the county fire levy
• Riverside Center unveils part of its 2026 season
• Free dog adoptions for “Dogust” weekend in Manassas
📍 Stay informed with hyperlocal updates from Potomac Local News.
📲 Visit https://potomaclocal.com for more.
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