Potomac Local News Podcast – July 30, 2025

Your trusted source for hyperlocal headlines from Fredericksburg, Manassas, Woodbridge, and surrounding communities.

In today’s episode:

🔥 Dangerous heat advisory in effect for Wednesday, July 30

🚨 Fatal crashes under investigation in the Manassas area

🏛️ Manassas City Council delays vote on salary increases

🏫 New elementary school coming to Potomac Shores

🛡️ Call for Safe Zone policy to protect immigrant students

🌊 Swift Water Rescue Team saves 10 lives on the Rappahannock

🎣 Occoquan hosts its first-ever Snakehead Roundup

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