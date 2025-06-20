Tara Durant Launches Bid to Unseat Eugene Vindman in Virginia’s 7th District

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Virginia State Senator Tara Durant (R) announced her campaign for Congress on June 18, 2025, setting up a high-stakes showdown with incumbent Rep. Eugene Vindman (D) in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

“As a mom, Marine wife, and conservative fighter, I’ve spent my life standing up for faith, family, and freedom,” Durant said in her announcement. “As a State Senator, I partnered with Governor Glenn Youngkin to cut taxes, back the blue, and fight back against the far-left agenda. Now I’m running for Congress to take that same fight to Washington and work with President Trump to secure our border, fully fund our police, end the reckless spending, and restore common-sense leadership.”

Durant, who currently represents Virginia’s 27th Senate District—including Fredericksburg, Stafford County, and Spotsylvania County—won her seat in 2023 with 48.28% of the vote, defeating Democrat Joel Griffin and Independent Monica Gary. She did not represent Prince William County, which is not part of her state Senate district but is the largest locality in the 7th Congressional District.

In contrast, Prince William County played a decisive role in Vindman’s 2024 congressional victory. Vindman carried the county with 63.63% of the vote, defeating Republican Derrick Anderson by more than 36,000 votes there. While Anderson won Spotsylvania County (53.52%) and came within a percentage point of Vindman in Stafford County, it wasn’t enough to overcome Vindman’s large margin in Prince William. Vindman ultimately won the district with 50.20% of the vote, compared to Anderson’s 47.38%.

Durant’s base of support in Stafford and Spotsylvania—two of the three largest jurisdictions in the district—helped her win her state Senate seat in 2023. In that race, she carried both counties while losing in the city of Fredericksburg. Now, she’ll need to expand her support into Prince William County, which leans heavily Democratic and helped power Vindman’s win.

Vindman, a retired Army colonel and ethics attorney who rose to prominence during the Trump impeachment inquiry, took office in January 2025. Since then, he’s opened a district office in Fredericksburg, faced scrutiny over campaign spending tied to a book tour involving his twin brother, and made headlines for an apology after posing with a historical Virginia flag linked to the Confederacy.

The 2026 race for Virginia’s 7th District is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in the country, drawing national attention and likely millions in campaign spending.