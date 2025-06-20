SPOTSYLVANIA: Plane Crash and I-95 Shooting

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. – A chaotic Friday afternoon in Spotsylvania County saw both a small plane crash and a road rage shooting just minutes apart, prompting two separate investigations by Virginia State Police.

At around 2:15 p.m. on June 20, a road rage incident on Interstate 95 southbound escalated when shots were fired near the 122-mile marker. Police say the confrontation involved a black Tesla and a black pickup truck, possibly a Toyota Tacoma. The Tesla was struck multiple times by gunfire, but no one was injured. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Virginia State Police Division II Dispatch at 804-750-8778.

Just 20 minutes later, at about 2:34 p.m., a small single-propeller aircraft crashed in a field along Spotswood Furnace Road. The plane had taken off from Shannon Airport but reportedly suffered engine trouble shortly after takeoff. Both occupants of the plane sustained only minor injuries. The FAA has been notified, and the crash remains under investigation.