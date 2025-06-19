FredNats Sold — What Do You Think?

The Fredericksburg Nationals are here to stay — but under new ownership.

Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), which owns more than 30 Minor League Baseball teams across the country, has purchased the FredNats from the Silber family. The move marks a new chapter for the team, which brought Minor League Baseball back to the Fredericksburg region in 2020.

Despite the change in ownership, fans won’t need to worry about relocation. DBH says the team will remain in Fredericksburg, continuing to play at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. That commitment has reassured many in the community who’ve supported the team through seasons of growth since its move from Woodbridge.

The FredNats will still serve as the Single-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. With DBH at the helm — a company that’s expanded Minor League fan experiences in cities like Brooklyn, Nashville, and Wichita — many are wondering what might come next for Fredericksburg.

Now we want to know how you feel about the future of baseball in our city.