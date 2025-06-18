Ham Radio Operators to Show Off Life-Saving Skills at Field Day in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Amateur radio operators will be out in force the weekend of June 28–29, as part of the 2025 American Radio Relay League (ARRL) Field Day exercise, demonstrating how ham radio can function when modern communications fail.

Every year, the ARRL hosts Field Day to spotlight the vital role of amateur radio in emergencies. In Woodbridge, members of the Woodbridge Amateur Radio Club will set up temporary transmitting stations near Old Bridge and Smoketown Roads, at the Lake Ridge Baseball and Soccer Field, to show the public how ham radio works—especially during disasters. The event runs continuously from 8 a.m. Friday, June 27 through 6 p.m. Sunday, June 29, with peak operations from Saturday at 2 p.m. to Sunday at 2 p.m.

Using only emergency power sources, operators—often referred to as “hams”—will build and operate stations that can connect with others across the U.S. and globally, independent of cell towers or internet. According to the ARRL, ham radio has supported response efforts in disasters ranging from California wildfires to tornadoes in the Midwest and even communication from the International Space Station.

Field Day also includes a special “Get On The Air” (GOTA) station, where visitors can try their hand at making real radio contacts under the guidance of licensed operators. It’s part of a nationwide event involving more than 40,000 participants and is considered ham radio’s largest annual public demonstration.

For more information about amateur radio and how to get involved, visit arrl.org.