BREAKING NEWS: I-95 Closed at Route 3 in Fredericksburg Due to Downed Power Lines

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – All lanes of Interstate 95—both northbound and southbound—are shut down at Exit 130 (Route 3/Plank Road) following an incident involving downed power lines, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Officials say the closure is due to live power lines lying across the highway. “I-95 NORTHBOUND AND SOUTHBOUND: All lanes are closed at Exit 130 (Route 3) due to downed power lines,” VDOT said in a statement. “Expect major delays due to stopped traffic and use alternate routes.”

At this time, VDOT says it’s unclear whether the lines are active or what caused them to fall. Emergency crews are on the scene, but no official word yet on whether anyone has been injured. Drivers should avoid the area if possible and anticipate significant delays.

The situation is already causing traffic to back up into Stafford County, according to the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department, which posted, “Heads up if you are traveling through Stafford on I-95. Traffic is backing up into the county.”

This incident comes as dreary weather blankets the region. The National Weather Service reports cloudy skies, intermittent rain, and drizzle today due to a stalled front over the area. Highs are only expected to reach the upper 60s and low 70s, and additional showers and even thunderstorms are possible this evening.

Drivers are urged to:

Avoid the area if possible

Follow detour signs and local traffic reports

Prepare for significant travel delays

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.