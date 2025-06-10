What’s Going On in Dumfries? A Conversation with Mayor Derrrick Wood

Join us for an in-depth, inspiring conversation with Mayor Derrick Wood of the Town of Dumfries, Virginia’s oldest continuously chartered town. Hosted by Uriah Kiser, publisher of Potomac Local News, this live podcast dives deep into the major transformations reshaping the town—making it a destination rather than a drive-through.

📌 Topics We Cover:

🏗️ Major development projects, including the closure and transformation of the landfill into The Rose Gaming Resort

🏞️ The town’s ambitious plans to reclaim and revitalize the Quantico Creek waterfront

🚧 Progress on the Route 1 (Fraley Boulevard) widening project, paving the way for a new Main Street

🍽️ What’s inside The Rose: Restaurants, off-track betting, and Dumfries’ own fine dining 1609 Steakhouse

🏨 Upcoming hotels, convention space, and community growth

🦅 A vision for ecotourism, vocational learning, and reconnecting Dumfries residents with their historic roots

🚀 The economic boom: 500+ jobs, millions in new revenue, and the potential return of iconic establishments like Tim’s Rivershore

✨ Whether you’re a Dumfries resident, local history buff, or someone interested in smart town development, this conversation is a must-watch!

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