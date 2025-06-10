Stafford PFAS Found in Stafford Water—but There’s a Fix in the Works By Potomac Local News Published June 10, 2025 at 2:30PM | Updated June 10, 2025 at 4:13PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Drinking Water #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Stafford County Utilities #Water