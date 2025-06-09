AI is Changing How America Recruits for the Military

Finding the right fit for military service just got a lot smarter.

Hartwell Capitol Consulting in Prince William County is advising on an AI-driven aptitude test that helps high school students discover ideal career paths in the military — from engineering to healthcare to cybersecurity.

Already launching statewide in Florida, the program helps students recognize their strengths early — preparing them for service and success. In an era of military recruitment shortfalls and rising global tensions, better matching recruits with missions is critical.

This innovation is about investing in people — and securing America’s future.