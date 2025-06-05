Summer Reading & 40 Years of Music on the Steps | Central Rappahannock Regional Library

In this episode of the Potomac Local News Podcast, host Uriah Kiser sits down with Tracy McPeck and Darcy Caswell from the Central Rappahannock Regional Library (CRRL) to dive into the incredible programs happening this summer.

👓 What’s Inside:

A look at CRRL’s all-ages Summer Reading Program — from babies to seniors!

— from babies to seniors! How adults can earn a colorful tote bag and kids can win awesome prizes (hello, Raising Cane’s meals and bouncy balls!)

Why summer reading helps fight the “summer slide” and supports lifelong learning

🎤 Music on the Steps – celebrating 40 years of free, weekly Monday concerts in downtown Fredericksburg

– celebrating 40 years of free, weekly Monday concerts in downtown Fredericksburg How CRRL works with community partners like the Friends of the Library and Raising Cane’s to make it all happen

Insider tips on finding the best books and using CRRL’s tools like Bookmatch and My Librarian

📅 Summer Reading runs from May 15 to August 15 – don’t miss your chance to earn rewards and get involved!

🔗 Learn more and sign up: https://www.librarypoint.org/summer

👍 Like this video if you love your local library, and don’t forget to subscribe for more stories that highlight community connections in Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania, and Westmoreland!