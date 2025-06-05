School Zone Speeders Beware—Camera Program Here to Stay

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – Speed cameras are here to stay outside schools and highway work zones in Prince William County.

The Board of County Supervisors voted 7–1 on June 3, 2025, to make permanent the use of automated photo-monitoring systems aimed at catching speeding drivers in high-risk areas. The decision removes a sunset clause from the 2023 pilot program and allows enforcement to continue indefinitely.

County officials say the cameras are working as intended. In monitored zones, the average speed of drivers dropped by 3 to 6 mph—a statistically significant improvement that’s helping protect children and workers on busy roads. There’s also been no increase in crashes where the cameras are in use.

Cameras Already Watching These School Zones

As of now, speed enforcement cameras are operating at the following locations:

Battlefield High School – Route 15

Woodbridge High School – Old Bridge Road

Old Bridge Elementary School – Old Bridge Road

Fitzgerald Elementary School – Benita Fitzgerald Drive

Patriot High School – Kettle Run Road

T. Clay Wood Elementary School – Kettle Run Road

More sites are expected to be announced in the coming months. County staff say all camera locations will be clearly marked with signage.

Here’s What to Expect if You’re Caught Speeding

Drivers going 10 mph or more over the speed limit in an active school or work zone can be fined up to $100. The violation is a civil penalty—it won’t impact your insurance or driving record unless a police officer issues a traditional ticket.

Citations are mailed to the vehicle owner. If someone else was driving, the owner can contest the citation. All images are reviewed and certified by law enforcement before a summons is issued.

Not About the Money, Officials Say

Supervisors backing the measure said the program is about saving lives, not generating revenue.

“This isn’t about the money—it’s about saving a life,” said Supervisor Victor Angry, who also pushed for higher fines. “People run through those red lights… clearly 30 seconds after they’ve turned red.”

Supervisor Kenny Boddye reminded colleagues that the program started after several fatal crashes, especially on Cardinal Drive. “Our officers can’t be everywhere at once,” he said.

Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin, who initially opposed the cameras, said public feedback changed her mind. “They’re happy we’re taking proactive steps,” she said.

Supervisor Andrea Bailey added, “This is our answer… to make sure we’re addressing what’s going on in the community.”

Supervisor Bob Weir was the only vote against the ordinance.

The system is managed by Elovate, formerly Conduent, under a county contract approved in December 2023. The company is paid for its services—not by the number of tickets issued—to avoid any incentive to over-ticket.

All data collected is strictly regulated. It can’t be used for marketing, and all photos must be deleted within 60 days unless a summons has been issued.

While only six school zones currently have cameras, the program allows for expansion. County officials say additional sites will be rolled out, with public notice, in the near future.

“This is about sending a message,” Angry said. “If you’re speeding in our school zones, there will be consequences.”