Meet Hartwell Capitol Consulting: A Global Force for Good

Published May 27, 2025 at 4:01PM

For Rob Hartwell, helping humanity isn’t just a goal — it’s a way of life.

Hartwell Capitol Consulting, in Prince William County, with over 100 consultants worldwide, tackles global challenges head-on:

Clean water solutions for villages

Clean energy innovations

Homeland security technologies

AI-driven improvements in military recruiting

With a background spanning Capitol Hill, healthcare lobbying, and global technology sourcing, Rob Hartwell has built a company committed to economic sustainability, environmental protection, and human advancement.

Every day, Hartwell Capitol Consulting brings new technologies to life — and makes a real difference around the world.