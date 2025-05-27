Meet Hartwell Capitol Consulting: A Global Force for Good

For Rob Hartwell, helping humanity isn’t just a goal — it’s a way of life.
Hartwell Capitol Consulting, in Prince William County, with over 100 consultants worldwide, tackles global challenges head-on:
-
Clean water solutions for villages
-
Clean energy innovations
-
Homeland security technologies
-
AI-driven improvements in military recruiting
With a background spanning Capitol Hill, healthcare lobbying, and global technology sourcing, Rob Hartwell has built a company committed to economic sustainability, environmental protection, and human advancement.
Every day, Hartwell Capitol Consulting brings new technologies to life — and makes a real difference around the world.