Manassas

Manassas Unplugged: Chickens, Teachers, and Bees – A Chat with Lynn Forkell Greene

By Uriah Kiser

What do collective bargaining, backyard chickens, and honey from Liberia House all have in common? They’re just a few of the topics we cover in this fun, freewheeling episode with longtime Manassas advocate and former City Councilwoman Lynn Forkell Greene.

Lynn joins me for a casual conversation about life in Manassas — from serious issues like teacher pay and school board decisions to lighter fare like why everyone suddenly wants chickens in their backyard and how a local honey may have cured her seasonal allergies.

We also preview one of Manassas’ most beloved events — the annual Bee Festival — and talk about the growing buzz around local businesses like Sinistral Brewing and Central District.

Give it a listen and join the conversation about what’s shaping Manassas right now.

[Click here to listen to the full episode
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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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