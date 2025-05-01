Manassas Unplugged: Chickens, Teachers, and Bees – A Chat with Lynn Forkell Greene

What do collective bargaining, backyard chickens, and honey from Liberia House all have in common? They’re just a few of the topics we cover in this fun, freewheeling episode with longtime Manassas advocate and former City Councilwoman Lynn Forkell Greene.

Lynn joins me for a casual conversation about life in Manassas — from serious issues like teacher pay and school board decisions to lighter fare like why everyone suddenly wants chickens in their backyard and how a local honey may have cured her seasonal allergies.

We also preview one of Manassas’ most beloved events — the annual Bee Festival — and talk about the growing buzz around local businesses like Sinistral Brewing and Central District.

Give it a listen and join the conversation about what’s shaping Manassas right now.

[Click here to listen to the full episode]

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