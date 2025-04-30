Pulling Water from Thin Air: A Solution to the Global Water Crisis

Access to clean drinking water is a global challenge — but new technology is changing that.

Atmosphereh2o!, a client of Hartwell Capitol Consulting in Prince William County, is bringing life-saving innovation to communities around the world. Their technology extracts pure water from the air — with no plastics, no PFAS chemicals, and no strain on local aquifers.

Unlike conventional water supplies, which often carry contaminants or require heavy transportation logistics,Atmosphereh2o!’s system produces fresh water directly at the point of use. It’s already being embraced by the U.S. Navy and governments in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Ghana — areas where waterborne disease claims millions of lives each year.

With remote solar-powered systems, villages, hospitals, and military outposts now have a sustainable, affordable way to access clean drinking water — saving lives and transforming communities.

Learn more about how Hartwell Capitol Consulting is helping distribute this revolutionary technology worldwide.