UNITS Moving Hauls Toy Donation from Manassas to Stafford

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage of Northern Virginia has helped spread holiday cheer with its largest-ever involvement in the Toys for Tots program. Yesterday, Thursday, December 11, 2024, the Manassas-based company delivered hope and joy to needy children with its “Sleighs of Storage Caravan.”

A convoy of more than a dozen portable storage containers, packed with toys collected across Northern Virginia, arrived at the Toys for Tots warehouse at 736 Warrenton Road in Stafford County, at a former Big Lots store. Adding a touch of modern logistics to the festive event, robots unloaded the containers, stacking them with precision. Local Marines then took charge, sorting the toys and preparing them for distribution to families throughout the region.

According to a press release, this year’s partnership between UNITS and Toys for Tots set a new milestone, featuring 30 portable storage containers valued at $30,000, placed at strategic collection points across Northern Virginia. The scale of the effort reflects the overwhelming generosity of the local community and the dedication required to ensure every child experiences the magic of the holiday season.

UNITS has been a proud partner of Toys for Tots for six years, with this year’s effort being the largest yet.

Correction: An incorrectly attributed quote was removed from this story.