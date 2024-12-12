$73M Approved Plan Includes New Dean School, Metz Middle School Upgrades

At its Dec. 10 meeting, the Manassas City School Board approved the fiscal year 2026-2030 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), which outlines significant facility and resource investments to improve the district’s educational environment.

The Board unanimously passed the $73 million plan. It includes several projects aimed at upgrading school facilities, addressing maintenance needs and creating more engaging spaces for learning. A notable addition is the installation of new bleachers at Metz Middle School.

During the meeting, School Board Member Jill Spall clarified, “There is no deletion to the scoreboard bleachers for Metz for proposed fiscal year 2026; that remains.”

The CIP for Manassas City Public Schools includes significant investments to improve infrastructure, technology and facilities across the school division. Here are the major projects included in the plan:

New Jennie Dean Elementary School building

Budget: $57.7 million over the project’s timeline.

The plan allocates $50 million in bonds to construct a brand-new Dean Elementary School. Additional funding of $1.34 million is dedicated to infrastructure upgrades for the existing Dean School facilities.

Osbourn High School enhancements

Budget: $9.2 million.

Projects include a $2 million roof replacement, a $3.2 million Johnson Learning Center Connector and a $2.18 million turf field installation.

Upgrades to the fire alarm system, windows, doors and concession stands are also planned.

Metz Middle School upgrades

Budget: $3.7 million.

Includes restroom refurbishments, window and door replacements, new scoreboard and bleachers and a $2.34 million turf field installation.

Division-wide improvements

Technology Upgrades: $1.2 million over five years for technology enhancements to support modern education needs.

The projects will be financed through bonds, city transfers, grants, and fund balances. The CIP reflects the school board’s commitment to creating safe, modern, and engaging learning environments for students and staff.

During the public hearing portion of the meeting, community members voiced their thoughts on the CIP.

Shiniqua Williams, a school counselor at Metz Middle School, emphasized the broader implications of the proposed improvements.

“Investing in our school district’s capital improvement plan is critical. … These enhancements directly contribute to the quality that our students have in their education,” Williams said.

Williams also noted the potential impact of the Metz enhancements.

“The proposed enhancements will change our entire school environment and our school community. I imagine now what it would be like to have full bleachers, so families and students can all sit together and support their friends and students,” she said.