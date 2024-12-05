Updated: 1 Injured at Woodbridge Gym Complex Fire

Update 9 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2024 — Fire crews monitored the scene overnight and will continue overhaul operations with daylight to fully extinguish the fire, as Fire Marshals investigate the cause. Both structures sustained major damage, and one employee of Kid’s Choice Sports Center was treated for a non-life-threatening injury; no firefighters were injured.

From fire and rescue:

Units remained on the scene overnight continuing to monitor the scene for hot spots that needed extinguishment. With daylight it will be easier to conduct overhaul operations to complete extinguishment. Fire Marshals will be returning to scene to continue the cause and origin investigation. Both structures involved in the incident sustained major damage. Injury Update- Earlier reports indicated there were no injuries. It was confirmed one employee of the Kid’s Choice Sports Center was transported to a local medical facility with a non-life-threatening injury. There were no injuries to firefighting personnel. Additional updates will be provided as warranted.

Update 5:45 p.m. — Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire that began as an exterior blaze near a single-family home on Devil’s Reach Road and spread to the Kids Choice Sports building on Sport and Health Drive in Woodbridge.

The building was not heavily occupied, no injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Under normal operation, the Kid’s Choice Sport and Fun Center in Woodbridge spans 56,000 square feet and offers a range of activities and programs for children and adults. The center features swimming, laser tag, bounce houses, basketball, soccer, volleyball, football, and a dedicated area for younger children called Toddler Town.

Recently the center launched indoor high school soccer leagues starting. The leagues are designed to prepare players for the high school season. In addition to the leagues, the center will hosted Nova FC Soccer Fall Classes in October. These five-week indoor soccer clinics are aimed at children aged 6 to 11 and focus on grassroots soccer fundamentals and fun, competitive activities.

The loss of the center will mean parents will be scrambling to find alternatives for their children to play indoor sports. Earlier this year, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors backed off a plan to build an indoor sports center near Potomac Mills mall.

More from Prince William County Fire and Rescue:

Units are on the scene of 3 alarm warehouse fire in the 13000 blk of Sport and Health Drive (Woodbridge). The incident began as a fire on the exterior side to a single-family dwelling on Devil’s Reach Road. Crews arrived on the scene and requested a 2nd alarm because of the advancing fire. A 3rd alarm was request shortly thereafter. Brush and other combustibles had ignited and spread to the Kids Choice Sports building located in the 13000 blk of Sport & Health Drive. The Kids Choice Sports building was not heavily occupied at the time of the incident. No injuries have been reported. Firefighting operations are still underway. No cause has been determined at this time.

Original post — Prince William County fire crews are responding to two major fires, one at a large gym complex in Woodbridge and the other at an adjacent house.

The house fire broke out 3:52 p.m. in the 1405 block of Devils Reach Road in Woodbridge. The fire has rung two alarms, according to initial information.

The second is at the large gym complex in the 13000 block of Sport and Health Drive, prompting a three-alarm emergency response. Kids Choice Sport & Fun Center, Prince William Athletic Center, and Overtime Fitness are some businesses listed as tenants.

Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Matt Smolsky confirmed the incident in a statement, describing it as a “warehouse fire.” The specific details of the fire’s cause and extent are still under investigation. “As soon as information is confirmed, more will be provided,” Smolsky said.

There is no word yet on potential injuries or the impact on nearby businesses and residences. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Residents are advised to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to manage the situation safely.

More as we have it.