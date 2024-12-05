Fredericksburg Christmas Parade to Light Up Downtown on Saturday

Fredericksburg will host its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. in downtown. The weather will be clear and cold on Saturday night, with temperatures dropping to 28 degrees.

The parade route will follow Caroline and Princess Anne Streets. Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly and wear walking shoes. The event is free and open to the public.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to explore downtown shops and restaurants before the parade begins. Many businesses will remain open after the event. A parade map is available for additional information.