Train Kills Man at Fredericksburg Train Station

Fredericksburg Police tell us:

On November 30, 2024, at approximately 4:25 p.m., the Fredericksburg Police Department E-911 Center received a call about a pedestrian near the train tracks in the 200 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Upon arrival, Fredericksburg Police Officers discovered a male who had been fatally struck by a train. The on-call detective and Amtrak Police were notified and responded to the scene.

The next of kin has been notified. This investigation is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.