Black Friday: SAVE 50% on Local’s Only Membership

Black Friday Membership: Many of you asked about a Black Friday deal, and here we go: SAVE 50% on Local’s Only Membership. For one year, you’ll get access to everything we post at half the cost. Click here, and THANK YOU for your support. *Offer ends tonight.

Thanks for reading via email (please subscribe for FREE if you have not already done so). It’s the simplest way to receive our news and ensures social media algorithms won’t prevent you from seeing our local news.

I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving.