Publisher's Post

Black Friday: SAVE 50% on Local’s Only Membership

By Uriah Kiser

Black Friday Membership: Many of you asked about a Black Friday deal, and here we goSAVE 50% on Local’s Only Membership. For one year, you’ll get access to everything we post at half the cost. Click here, and THANK YOU for your support. *Offer ends tonight.

Thanks for reading via email (please subscribe for FREE if you have not already done so). It’s the simplest way to receive our news and ensures social media algorithms won’t prevent you from seeing our local news.

I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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