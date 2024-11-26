Be the Reason a Child Smiles This Christmas—Sponsor Through Untrim a Tree Today!

Press Release:

Greetings, Prince William: It’s All About a Kid and a Toy! Volunteer Prince William’s program Untrim a Tree which provides holiday gifts for local children in Title I schools is in full swing and accepting donor forms! Many thanks and appreciation to everyone who has signed up to sponsor a child – we have just over 600 children who are still waiting on Santa. It’s not too late to help! Please visit https://bit.ly/3QcHLYH to fill out and submit a donor form to sponsor a child. The whole family can participate, and you’ll feel great being part of a program which helps our vulnerable populations have a Happy Christmas! Questions? Please email ut…@volunteerprincewilliam.org.

Calling All Elves! Volunteer Prince William needs Elf Helpers to help with toy donations for Untrim a Tree December 7-9 at Prince William County Fairgrounds. Duties include greeting donors and assisting with unloading donations from their vehicle, placing senior baskets in their proper area and moving bags of toys from the check-in area to a storage area. Volunteers age 16 and up are needed, volunteers 15 and under are welcome to volunteer with a parent or responsible adult. Be prepared for prolonged standing and lifting of contractor bags which may weigh up to 20 pounds. Put on your elf hat or reindeer antlers and join in the fun! Please visit https://bit.ly/3Z9ARrn to register, email jhaw…@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more.

Volunteer Prince William also needs volunteers the morning of December 10 to deliver Senior Baskets and Gift Bags to the two senior centers in Manassas and Woodbridge. Volunteers will meet at the Prince William County Fairgrounds, load up the baskets/bags and transport them to the appropriate senior center. Just a couple of hours will do much to bring joy to a local homebound senior citizen! Please visit https://bit.ly/3CASs2P to sign up and learn more. Questions? Please email jhaw…@volunteerprincewilliam.org.

If you love helping others learn, we have a wonderful opportunity for you! BEACON for English Language and Literacy has an urgent need for 8-13 volunteers to teach adult ESOL students for their upcoming Winter session which begins December 3. No teaching or language experience is required, and training is provided. Please visit https://forms.gle/SUuHnLLdfE5HUC3N7 to sign up for an orientation session or contact Seth at 571.428.2524, email smaz…@osbva.org.

You can make a difference in the life of a child! CASA CIS needs volunteers age 21+ who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. The staff will hold their next Virtual Information Session on December 3, 6pm-7pm. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email jpo…@casacis.org or call 703.330.8145 to receive the link to the meeting or to inquire about alternate dates.

You can help Manassas City families enjoy a Thanksgiving meal! Light of Life Church is hosting a City of Manassas Friendsgiving Outreach to benefit vulnerable families in the city. The event will be held November 27, beginning at 10am at Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road in Manassas. Volunteers are needed to help set up, serve food, hand out coats/personal hygiene products/diapers, etc. and break down/clean up. It’s a wonderful way to get into the spirit of Thanksgiving by helping our less fortunate neighbors! Please sign up for this meaningful event at https://lolc.breezechms.com/form/friendsgiving.

Ho Ho Ho! Get into the holiday spirit by volunteering for Santa Lights Manassas on December 6 and the 78th Greater Manassas Christmas Parade December 7 in Old Town Manassas! These events would not be possible without the support of over 300 volunteers which let them spread holiday cheer to the community! Volunteers can still help stage the participants, answer spectator questions and keep everyone safe so they can enjoy the parade and the tree lighting. What better way to enjoy the Christmas holidays? Please visit https://elevationleads.net/gmcpvolunteer/ to sign up and ask any questions.

Calling all Rembrandts and Picassos! The City of Manassas Animal Shelter is looking for Volunteer Artists to do some murals on their walls which will brighten up the place for two-legged and four-legged friends alike! Please email animal…@manassasva.gov or call 703.257.2420 to learn how you can help.

The wonderful staff at House of Mercy need volunteer Elves to support their Christmas with Mercy program beginning December 3. Preparation help is needed December 3 thru 6 and again December 9 thru 12. Then, help is needed December 13 and 14 to assist clients with “shopping” for their families. Volunteers age 16+ are welcome, volunteers age 12-15 are welcome to volunteer with a parent or guardian. All sorts of fun jobs are available, and you’ll get into the holiday spirit as you help provide vulnerable families with a wonderful Christmas! Please visit https://bit.ly/4fyY5gq for more information and to register, email kjoh…@houseofmercyva.org for more information.

The “Power of A Knock” can help a homebound senior get nutritious meals! Meals on Wheels urgently needs volunteers to deliver meals to homebound senior citizens on weekday mornings. Volunteers must pass a criminal and driving record background check. Routes take about 1.5 hours to complete, training is provided. You’ll feel great when you find out how inspiring it is to serve this vulnerable population and make their day! Please visit www.pwcva.gov/department/area-agency-aging/volunteer for more information and forms. Please email tsol…@pwcgov.org or call 703.792.4583 to learn more.

Is your office, club, Scout troop or service group looking for a volunteer opportunity? Streetlight Community Outreach Ministries has opened their hypothermia shelter located at 14716 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge and groups are needed to prepare and drop off meals for 30 adult residents through March 30, 2025. Meals are needed each night and should be prepared off-site and dropped off at the shelter between 6:30pm-7pm. Your group will provide comfort for the homeless with a hot, nourishing meal they can enjoy during the cold winter months! Please visit https://bit.ly/3XXR5SR to sign up and get more information, email thermal…@thestreetlight.org or call 571.677.2883 to learn more.

If you want to get firsthand experience working directly with the homeless, here’s a perfect opportunity! Streetlight Community Outreach Ministries needs volunteers age 25+ to assist staff at their hypothermia shelter, 14716 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge. Two volunteers are needed each evening through March 31, 2025, 6pm-10pm. Duties include assisting with preparing and serving dinner, passing out supplies as needed and light set-up and/or clean-up. You’ll feel great knowing you are providing this vulnerable population with a way to get out of the cold for a hot meal and a warm place to sleep! Please visit https://signup.com/go/uxArBJd to sign up, email gti…@thestreetlight.org for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.