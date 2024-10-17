Poll: Do you fear the proliferation of data centers will put a strain on electricity in our area?

Northern Virginia is home to more data centers than anywhere else, and Prince William County is quickly catching up to neighboring Loudoun County, potentially overtaking it as the top data center hub. While the rapid growth of data centers brings economic benefits, some residents are concerned about the impact on local infrastructure, particularly the strain on our electricity grid.

What do you think? Do you fear the expansion of data centers will affect our area’s power supply? Let us know by voting in our poll below!

