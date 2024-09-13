‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’ to Grace Riverside Theater Stage for Seven Weeks

Get ready to be transported through the life and music of one of the most influential songwriters of the 20th century. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is set to take the stage at the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts starting Wednesday, September 18, 2024, for a seven-week run.

The Tony Award-winning musical, based on a book by Douglas McGrath, tells the inspiring story of Carole King, born Carole Klein, a young Brooklyn songwriter who would go on to shape the soundtrack of a generation. Audiences will witness King’s journey from her early years penning chart-toppers for stars like The Shirelles and The Drifters to her own groundbreaking solo success with her album “Tapestry.”

The musical features a score packed with King’s greatest hits, including “I Feel the Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” and, of course, the title song, “Beautiful.” With music and lyrics by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann, and Cynthia Weil, as well as additional arrangements by Steve Sidwell and Jason Howland, the show is a treat for fans of classic pop and rock.

Ticket Information

Ticket prices for *Beautiful: The Carole King Musical* vary based on the performance and package:

– Adult Dinner & Show: $82 (plus applicable taxes)

– Seniors (65+) Dinner & Show: $77 (plus applicable taxes)

– Children (3-17) Dinner & Show: $70 (plus applicable taxes)

– Adult Show Only: $65

– Seniors (65+) Show Only: $60

– Children (3-17) Show Only: $55

The theater charges a $5 online processing for each ticket purchased online.

Showtimes and Dining Schedule

The Riverside Theater offers meal service before performances, providing a delightful experience for both dinner and show patrons. Food service stops 45 minutes before showtime.

Wednesday Matinees:

– 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.: Meal Service

– 12:45 p.m.: Show-Only Arrival

– 1:30 p.m.: Performance Start

Thursday-Saturday Evenings:

– 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.: Meal Service

– 6:45 p.m.: Show-Only Arrival

– 7:30 p.m.: Performance Start

Sunday Matinees:

– 1 to 2:15 p.m.: Meal Service

– 2:15 p.m.: Show-Only Arrival

– 3:00 p.m.: Performance Start

For tickets and more information, visit the Riverside Theater’s website.