Breaking News: Schools in Manassas and Stafford County on Alert Following Separate Incidents

Schools across the region are on heightened alert today as police investigate multiple incidents at schools in Manassas and Stafford County. While no immediate danger has been reported, authorities are taking extra precautions to ensure student and staff safety.

Incident at Osbourn High School, Manassas

At 12:23 p.m., Manassas City Police responded to a suspicious event at Osbourn High School. The School Resource Officer (SRO) quickly began an investigation and contained the situation. According to police, no current threat exists to the school, and operations are continuing as usual. Additional police presence will be maintained while the investigation continues, though officials have no plans to alter the school day.

Social Media Threats in Stafford County

In Stafford County, school officials and law enforcement are addressing threats circulating on social media, particularly at the middle school level. The messages reportedly made general threats of harm to multiple schools in the area. However, law enforcement has thoroughly investigated the claims and does not believe the threats are credible now.

Stafford County law enforcement emphasized their commitment to school safety and encouraged the community to report suspicious behavior. “If you see or hear anything of concern, say something right away,” said local authorities. “Report it to your School Resource Officer, school administrator, or teacher.”

Both school districts have reassured parents that they are maintaining vigilance and working closely with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of students and staff.

No disruptions to the school schedule have been announced in either county, though parents and students are encouraged to stay informed and report any concerns.