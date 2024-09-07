Man, 23, Charged After Girl Walking to School Abducted

Manassas detectives arrested a suspect following a 48-hour investigation into a recent abduction and robbery incident of a girl waiting for a school bus.

Jesus Enrique Ramirez Cabrera, 23, of Manassas, was taken into custody on the evening of September 6 and is being held without bond at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center.

Cabrera is charged with felony abduction, robbery, impersonation of law enforcement, and petit and larceny. A search warrant was also executed at home in the 10000 block of Makelys Way in Manassas.

Police said they do not believe any other suspects are involved, and there is no ongoing threat to the community. Cabrera is locked up at the Prince William County Jail and is scheduled to make his first appearance before a judge on Monday.

On Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, at 8:39 a.m., Manassas City Police responded to a call from a girl at the intersection of Quarry Road and Zebedee Street in Manassas. She told police a man forced her into a red Jeep SUV while walking to school in the 9400 block of Clover Hill Road in Manassas. The girl was able to escape her adductor and call the police.

The police have not released a mugshot of the suspect.