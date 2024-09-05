Manassas Police Investigating Incident Involving Suspected Police Impersonator Who Grabbed Girl

On September 5, 2024, at 8:39 a.m., Manassas City Police responded to a call reporting a suspicious event near the intersection of Quarry Road and Zebedee Street.

Police found a girl in distress after encountering a man who allegedly posed as a police officer. According to the juvenile, the suspect, driving a red Jeep SUV, approached her on Clover Hill Road, claimed to be an officer, and forced her into his vehicle.

The suspect then drove her to Quarry Road, where she escaped. The suspect is a 40-year-old Hispanic male with black hair and a beard. No weapons were involved in the incident. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 703-257-8043.

The community is urged to remain cautious; extra patrols will occur during school hours.

Press release: