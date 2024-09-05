Manassas Police Investigating Incident Involving Suspected Police Impersonator Who Grabbed Girl

On September 5, 2024, at 8:39 a.m., Manassas City Police responded to a call reporting a suspicious event near the intersection of Quarry Road and Zebedee Street.
Police found a girl in distress after encountering a man who allegedly posed as a police officer. According to the juvenile, the suspect, driving a red Jeep SUV, approached her on Clover Hill Road, claimed to be an officer, and forced her into his vehicle.
The suspect then drove her to Quarry Road, where she escaped. The suspect is a 40-year-old Hispanic male with black hair and a beard. No weapons were involved in the incident. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 703-257-8043.
The community is urged to remain cautious; extra patrols will occur during school hours.
Press release:
Suspicious Event
The Manassas City Police at 8:39 a.m. received a call for a Suspicious Event from a resident who stated they located a female juvenile in distress near the intersection of Quarry Rd and Zebedee St. The investigation revealed an unidentified male driving a red Jeep SUV, possibly a Patriot or Commander, approached the juvenile as she was walking to school on the 9400 block of Clover Hill Rd. The juvenile alleges the male identified himself as a police officer and told her to get in the car. He then got out of the vehicle and grabbed her arm, put her into the front passenger’s seat, and drove away going down Clover Hill Rd. to Wellington Rd. to Fairview Ave. to Quarry Rd. at which point the juvenile got out of the vehicle. The image below is the suspect’s vehicle and was taken by a doorbell camera on a residence in the 8900 block of Quarry Rd. The suspect is a Hispanic male approximately 40 years old with black hair and beard. No weapons were involved. If anyone has information regarding this incident and vehicle, please contact the Manassas City Police Department at 703-257-8043.
We ask the public to remain cautious and vigilant when encountering suspicious persons or vehicles and to contact law enforcement right away. Out of an abundance of caution, we will be conducting enhanced extra patrols during school hours.