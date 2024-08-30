Economic Strain Triggers Operational Shifts at House of Mercy

House of Mercy, a longstanding food pantry and thrift store near Manassas, announced significant operational changes in response to a sharp increase in demand for its services. The organization will temporarily halt new client registrations and shift from offering free to discounted clothing.

“We’ve seen a 49% increase in demand just this year,” said Jessica Root, executive director for House of Mercy. “This year, we hit our capacity, serving over 134 families in a single day. We’re temporarily pausing new client registrations to focus on our current clients and ensure we maintain the quality of service.”

The changes reflect broader economic tensions in the community. Despite being located in one of the wealthiest counties in Virginia, House of Mercy has faced unprecedented challenges. “Even in wealthy areas, there are tens of thousands of people who need help,” Root explained. “The low poverty rate here doesn’t tell the whole story.”

Many clients at House of Mercy do not qualify for government aid, influencing the increased demand for their services. “About half of our clients are children,” Root noted. “We see families doubling up in homes to manage rent, and many have multiple jobs but still struggle to meet basic needs.”

The economic landscape has shifted dramatically, with rising living costs outpacing salary increases, putting additional pressure on families. “When I go to the grocery store, I see the price of eggs double what they were a year ago,” Root said, indicating a broader economic trend affecting the community.

House of Mercy relies heavily on community support to manage these challenges. Root called for increased community involvement: “We need more monetary funds, more volunteers, and more food. Our thrift store plays a crucial role too, as all revenue goes right back to our food pantry.”

The organization invites the community to donate items, volunteer, or shop at the thrift store. “If you love to shop, come shop and support our mission,” Root encouraged.

House of Mercy remains a vital resource for Prince William County and its surrounding areas, adapting its operations to continue supporting those in need during these challenging economic times.

Join Us for Mercy Fest 2024: A Day of Family Fun for a Greater Cause!

Join us on September 28th for Mercy Fest 2024, our annual fundraiser dedicated to improving the lives of those in our community. This year’s event promises a day packed with family-friendly activities, entertainment, and interactive fun for all ages!

There’s something for everyone, from exciting games and delicious food to engaging activities and local vendor booths. Your participation will ensure a fantastic day out and support a vital cause. All proceeds from Mercy Fest 2024 will go directly to House of Mercy’s programs, helping us support over 100+ families daily through our Food Pantry.

Come for the fun, stay for the cause, and help us continue our mission to assist those facing financial hardship. Please mark your calendars and join us in making a meaningful impact in our community!

Date: September 28, 2024

Location: 8170 Flannery Court, near Manassas

Time: 10 am – 3 pm

Let’s celebrate together and make a difference! See you at Mercy Fest 2024!

WEBSITE: https://houseofmercyva.org/festival