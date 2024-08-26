2 Adults, 1 Child Displaced After Townhouse Fire

A Prince William County Fire Marshal attributes a townhouse fire in Woodbridge to improper propane grill use. The damage was limited to the home’s exterior, and the Red Cross assisted displaced residents.

Press release:

Townhouse Fire

Monday, August 26, 2024

9:02 AM

This morning units were dispatched to the 1600 blk of Devil Lane (Woodbridge) for a caller reporting their fence was on a fire. Crews arrived quickly and located a fire to the rear of a townhome threatening an adjoining unit. The fire was extinguished limiting damage primarily to the exterior of the homes and the surrounding deck and fence. No injuries were reported. The Building Official did declare one of the homes unsafe to occupy requiring the Red Cross to assist two (2) adults and one (1) child. The Fire Marshal’s office determined the improper use of a propane grill igniting combustibles next to it caused the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office reminds everyone to use grills as they are designed to operate. Use only recommended fuels for the type of grill being utilized. All grills should be kept a minimum of 10-15 feet away from your home or other combustible materials. Enjoy the grill but use it safely.