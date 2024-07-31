Prince William Fire Recruits Graduate

Press release:

On Wednesday, July 31st, at 10:00 a.m., the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue held its graduation ceremony for Recruit Class 2024-1 at the Grace Life Community Church, 9560 Linton Hall Road, in Bristow. Battalion Chief Scott Arft presided over the ceremony.

Class 2024-1 consists of Fire and Rescue Technicians who successfully completed 27 weeks of rigorous academic and physical training at the Department’s Public Safety Training Center in Nokesville, Virginia. Each student performed in excess of 1500 hours of training. The training consisted of an initial week of Orientation/Study Skills. During the entirety of recruit school, our recruits focus on their Health, Nutrition, and Functional Fitness.

Additionally, there are 8 weeks of Emergency Medical Training, 13 weeks of Fire Training, 4 weeks of Specialized Training, and 2 weeks of Administrative Training.

Congratulations to the following graduates: