Publisher's Post Turn Your Great Menu into High Foot Traffic: Advertise with Us By Uriah Kiser Published June 24, 2024 at 9:00AM [Photo by Drew Beamer on Unsplash]Problem: Your restaurant has a great menu, but foot traffic is low. Solution: Let Potomac Local feature your restaurant in a Sponsored Post, highlighting your unique dishes and ambiance to attract more diners. View our Media Kit and Contact Us for more information. Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts