Publisher's Post

Safford Brown Subaru of Manassas Shines, Panhandling Debate Heats Up

By Uriah Kiser

  • Congrats to last night’s Leadership Prince William Graduates.
  • I’ve never heard the Manassas mayor weigh in on anything like this.
    • It’s fair to say we’ve never directly heard anything from her.
    • She’s consistently refused to give this news organization an interview during her 2020 campaign or after taking office in 2021.
    • We’ve tried multiple times.
  • Nicely done, Safford Brown Subaru of Manassas.
  • What do you think about paying panhandlers not to panhandle?
  • We’ve welcomed ten new members so far this month!
    • Hello to Janet, Abigail, and Robert.
    • We’re 441 strong.
    • Please help us get to 450, and thank you.
  • Stuff to do this weekend plus our regular Events Calendar (You can post ticked events of $15 or less here for FREE)
  • Happy (early) Father’s Day!
    • Dixie Bones will post its Dad’s Day deal here.
    • They’re a Potomac Local Sponsor, and we’re grateful for their support!

Have a great weekend!

Uriah Kiser
Founder & Publisher
Potomac Local News

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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