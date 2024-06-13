Safford Brown Subaru of Manassas Shines, Panhandling Debate Heats Up

- Congrats to last night’s Leadership Prince William Graduates.
- I’ve never heard the Manassas mayor weigh in on anything like this.
- It’s fair to say we’ve never directly heard anything from her.
- She’s consistently refused to give this news organization an interview during her 2020 campaign or after taking office in 2021.
- We’ve tried multiple times.
- Nicely done, Safford Brown Subaru of Manassas.
- What do you think about paying panhandlers not to panhandle?
- We’ve welcomed ten new members so far this month!
- Hello to Janet, Abigail, and Robert.
- We’re 441 strong.
- Please help us get to 450, and thank you.
- Stuff to do this weekend plus our regular Events Calendar (You can post ticked events of $15 or less here for FREE)
- Happy (early) Father’s Day!
- Dixie Bones will post its Dad’s Day deal here.
- They’re a Potomac Local Sponsor, and we’re grateful for their support!
Have a great weekend!
Uriah Kiser
Founder & Publisher
Potomac Local News