Fredericksburg Public Schools to Implement Cell Phone Ban

To enhance the educational experience, Fredericksburg City Public Schools will enforce a new cell phone policy starting in August 2024. The policy, which affects all students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, is designed to minimize distractions and improve overall student well-being and academic performance.

New Policy Details:

– PK-5 Students: Cell phones will be entirely prohibited during the school day.

– 6-12 Students: Students must lock their phones in specially designed, magnetized Yondr phone pouches. These pouches will be unlocked at the end of the school day or when students leave the building early.

The school division notes that the decision comes in response to growing concerns about the negative impact of cell phone use and social media on students’ mental and emotional health. Research indicates that reliance on social media and cell phones is linked to lower academic achievement, poor behavior choices, anxiety, depression, loneliness, and reduced engagement both in the classroom and in social settings.

According to the school district, a recent study involving 1,200 schools that implemented the Yondr program reported significant improvements:

– Teaching and Learning Time: 94% of teachers noted increased classroom teaching and learning time.

– Academic Performance: 65% of schools saw enhanced academic performance.

– Student Behavior: 74% of schools observed improved student behavior.

– Safety and Wellness: 86% of schools reported a positive impact on school safety and wellness.

– Student Engagement: 83% of schools experienced increased student engagement in the classroom.

The city has more than 3,600 students in its public schools. Cell phones have been a staple in public schools since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York City and Arlington.