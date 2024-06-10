Power Outage in Prince William Estates Leaves Residents in the Dark

Residents of Prince William Estates in Dumfries have been experiencing a power outage since early this morning, affecting 111 customers in the neighborhood in Dumfries.

According to Dominion Energy, the outage was caused by a fallen tree that broke two utility poles.

The power outage was first reported at 5:56 a.m., and Dominion Energy crews have been working throughout the day to restore power. Aisha Khan, Dominion Energy spokeswoman, provided an update on the situation.

“A tree fell, breaking two poles, causing the outage,” Khan stated. “The exact reason for the tree falling is unknown, but it was likely due to natural causes, such as the tree being dead and falling naturally. Dominion field crews have been on-site all day, working diligently on restoration efforts.”

The Dominion outage map indicates that power is expected to be restored between 5 and 8 p.m. this evening. Residents are advised to prepare for continued power outages until then.

Currently, there have been no official announcements from the Town of Dumfries or Prince William County regarding providing services to assist residents during the outage.