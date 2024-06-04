On June 3 at 10:41 AM, officers responded to Crystal Smoke and Vape in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery where an unknown man reached behind the counter, struck an employee, and stole vape products. The suspect, described as a black male around 5’9″ and 20-25 years old, was last seen wearing all black with a white Under Armor backpack.

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Strong-Arm Robbery – On June 3 at 10:41AM, officers responded to Crystal Smoke and Vape located at 2680 Opitz Blvd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed an unknown man reached behind the counter and opened the sliding door to retrieve merchandise. When the employee

attempted to intervene, the suspect struck the employee and took additional vape products before leaving the store. No injuries were reported.

Suspect Description:

A black male, approximately 5’9”, and possibly between 20-25 years old Last seen wearing all black clothing with a white Under Armor backpack

Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On June 2 at 7:46AM, officers responded to investigate found property that was located in the 15700 block of Forest Park Dr. in [Dale City] earlier that morning. The investigation revealed sometime between 11:00PM on June 1 and 12:01AM on June 2, residents heard

gunshots before finding shell casings in the neighborhood the following morning. No previous reports of gunfire were received in the area during the above timeframe, and no injuries or additional property damage were reported.

Felony Child Neglect – On June 3 at 11:59AM, officers responded to the Bayvue Apartments located in the 1400 block of Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a found child. The investigation revealed the victims, a 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl, were left unattended for an extended period of time by their mother, identified as the accused. Officers responded to the apartment complex when a Good Samaritan located the 4-year-old girl outside unclothed and unsupervised. The caller contacted the police and officers located the 9-year-old other child. The children were assessed by fire & rescue

personnel and did not appear to be injured before being released to the custody of known parties. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Sara Carolina ALONSO, was arrested. Arrested on June 3:

Sara Carolina ALONSO, 24, of the 1400 block of Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge

Charged with 2 counts of felony child neglect

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond