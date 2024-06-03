Prince William Resolves 250th Anniversary Events in Dumfries

On June 8, 2024, two free programs will take place in Dumfries to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Prince William Resolves.

These events mark a significant historical step taken by Prince William County citizens in 1774 when they protested the British parliament’s “Intolerable Acts” by drafting and signing the Prince William Resolves.

Resolve & Revolution

The first program, Resolve & Revolution, will occur from 10 am to 3 pm at Merchant Park, located at 3944 Cameron St., Dumfries, VA 22026. This family-friendly event will include:

– An immersive play reenacting the historic debate

– Children’s activities

– Puppet shows

– Tours of Dumfries and the Weems-Botts Museum

– Food and music

This event offers an opportunity to learn about the historical significance of the Prince William Resolves. For more information, call 703-792-1731.

Tavern Night at Williams Ordinary

The second program, Tavern Night, will be held from 6 pm to 9 pm at Williams Ordinary, located at 17674 Main Street in Dumfries. This 21+ event will feature colonial music, reenactors, and 18th-century games.

Attendees can taste a historically inspired brew from Water’s End and enjoy a themed menu from Dixie Bones BBQ. Food, drinks, and Sip of History mugs will be available for purchase, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the Prince William Historic Preservation Foundation.

For more details, call 703-792-1731 or visit Water’s End Brewery Tavern Night.