Prince William

Exclusive: VEA Probes Prince William Education Association Financial, Governing Procedures Amid Latest Collective Bargaining Win

By Kelly Sienkowski and Uriah Kiser
Photo from PWEA Facebook page

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  • I'm the Fredericksburg Regional Editor, covering Stafford and Fredericksburg. If you have tips, story ideas, or news, send me an email!

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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