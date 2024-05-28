Published May 28, 2024 at 2:55PM | Updated May 31, 2024 at 2:19PM

Become a Sponsor in Our Weekday Newsletter!

Unlock exclusive advertising opportunities in our weekday newsletter with affordable rates!

Single-Day Sponsorship: $327 per day Six Days: $285 per day* Twelve 12 days: $248 per day* 10% non-profit discount offered See It! Click here to see a past edition of our newsletter.



Why Sponsor Our Newsletter?

Our newsletter is opened by nearly 4,000 engaged readers in Prince William County, Stafford County, Manassas, Manassas Park, and Fredericksburg every weekday. By sponsoring our newsletter, your business will gain valuable exposure to a local audience interested in community news and events.

Regular Features of Our Newsletter

1. Top News Stories: Stay informed about the latest community news.

2. Event Highlights: Discover upcoming events and activities in your area.

3. Local Business Spotlights: Learn about local businesses and services.

4. Community Announcements: Get updates on community projects and initiatives.

5. Exclusive Offers and Discounts: Enjoy special deals from local businesses.

How Sponsorship Works

Your business logo will be prominently featured at the top of the newsletter.

Your business message will be featured in the email newsletter, and links to your website or social media pages will be included.

You’ll receive a detailed performance report at the end of your sponsorship period.

See It! Click here to see a past edition of our newsletter.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with our community and grow your business. Secure your sponsorship today!

For more information and to book your sponsorship, contact me today.

*12-day/6-day sponsorships must run within 12 months/6 months from purchase date