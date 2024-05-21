Amtrak Reduces Auto Train Fares from Lorton

Amtrak is launching a sale for travelers looking to avoid Interstate 95 and opt for a trip aboard Auto Train. Through July 31, 2024, customers can book Coach Class for as low as $75, plus the cost of a vehicle. Children ages two through 12 ride free in Coach Class or First Class private rooms.

The cost to transport a vehicle on the Amtrak Auto Train varies based on the type of vehicle. For standard cars, the cost starts at $208. Extended vehicles, such as trucks, vans, and larger SUVs, are priced at $239. Motorcycles can be transported for $146. Additionally, there is a $60 charge for priority offloading, which ensures your vehicle is among the first 30 to be unloaded upon arrival.

Guests traveling in Coach Class have wide, reclining seats with legroom, no middle seat, and a large window. A complimentary continental breakfast is served before arrival.

Travelers can upgrade to a First Class room for extra comfort and privacy. Accommodation options include a Roomette with two seats that convert into beds, or a Bedroom with twice the space of a Roomette, an in-room sink, restroom, and shower. First Class customers receive priority boarding, a dedicated attendant, and complimentary meals onboard.

This offer is valid for sale from May 21, 2024, through July 31, 2024, and for travel from May 24 to September 2, 2024. The discount is available for travel between Lorton, Va., and Sanford, Fla. A three-day advance purchase is required.

The Amtrak Auto Train offers daily, non-stop service between Lorton and Sanford, Fla. (near Orlando). Customers can travel with various types of vehicles, including cars, vans, SUVs, and motorcycles. This train eliminates nearly 900 miles of driving between the Northeast and Florida.