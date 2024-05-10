Poll: Should Prince William County Public Schools Restore Stonewall Jackson’s Name to Unity Reed High School?

In light of Shenandoah County’s recent decision to rename Mountain View High School Stonewall Jackson High School and the restoration of the Confederate name, should Prince William County Public Schools follow suit and restore Stonewall Jackson’s name to Unity Reed High School, located near Manassas?
Here’s a quick recap:
- In 2020, Prince William County Public Schools changed the name of the high school from Stonewall Jackson High School to Unity Reed High School.
- Shenandoah County’s recent vote reflects a shift in sentiment, with a 5-1 decision to reinstate Confederate names in schools.
- The decision in Shenandoah County was prompted by concerns of ignoring popular sentiment and due process.