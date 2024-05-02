Prince William Dale City, Mullen elementary schools named 2024 Green Ribbon Schools By Caitlyn Meisner Published May 2, 2024 at 5:46PM | Updated August 13, 2024 at 6:22PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Caitlyn Meisner I'm the Manassas Local News Editor. Please send me story ideas and news tips. View all posts #Dale City #Green Ribbon School #Locals Only #Prince William County Public Schools