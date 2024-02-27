Water Art Invitational will highlight local high school students

Prince William County Service Authority: “The Prince William County Service Authority will host its 2024 Water Art Invitational Awards Ceremony on Thursday, March 14, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. This year’s ceremony will be held at Forest Park High School, 15721 Forest Park Drive, in Woodbridge.”

“Doors open at 5 p.m. to explore the gallery of 154 pieces of student artwork submitted for this year’s Water Art Invitational. The Awards Ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m.”

“Students in grades 9 through 12 who attend public, private and homeschool programs in Prince William County were eligible to enter the 2024 Water Art Invitational. Participants were asked to visually depict this year’s theme, ‘Water Nurtures Everything,’ using painting/drawing, computer graphics or photography. Student artists were allowed to submit up to one piece per category, bringing their distinctive, individual style to each entry.”

“For more than 20 years, the Water Art Invitational has encouraged, recognized and rewarded the talented young artists of Prince William County. The 2024 Water Art Invitational Awards Ceremony is free and open to the public and will be livestreamed on the Service Authority’s Facebook page.”