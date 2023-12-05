NOVEC offering free Christmas tree recycling

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative: “Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) will accept post-holiday cut Christmas trees and greens at its Gainesville Technical Center at 5399 Wellington Branch Road, near Interstate 66 and U.S. 29.”

“Residents can begin leaving trees and greens on Tuesday, Dec. 26, and NOVEC will continue to accept them through Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Residents should leave greens in the section of the parking lot marked by orange safety cones; drop off does not have to take place during business hours.”

“Greens must be free of all decorations, ornament hooks, wires, and light strings. NOVEC’s Vegetation Management employees will turn the trees, wreaths and garland into mulch to reduce holiday landfill waste.”

“For more information about recycling holiday greens, contact NOVEC’s Vegetation Management department at 703-335-0500, ext. 1600, or [email protected].”