Dumfries mayor named National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials Vice President

Dumfries Town Government: Derrick Wood, Mayor of Town of Dumfries, VA, has been elected as the 2024 first vice president of the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials (NBC-LEO), a constituency group of the National League of Cities (NLC). NBC-LEO serves as a forum for communication and networking among African-American municipal officials and their colleagues to share ideas and develop leadership experience. Mayor Wood was elected in November at NLC’s 2023 City Summit conference in Atlanta, GA.

“NBC-LEO plays a crucial role in connecting leaders and also in empowering us to work collaboratively to bring effective change and innovation to our respective communities.” – Mayor Derrick R. Wood.”

“Established in 1970, NBC-LEO provides a platform for municipal leaders to connect, share best practices, and advocate for the needs of their communities. The group also contributes to NLC’s leadership development, policy formulation, advocacy, and program activities.”

Wood won a second term as mayor in November 2022 and has served on the town council since 2012.