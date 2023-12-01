Insidenova.com: “The Prince William County school division and local teacher’s union appear far from agreement on details of a new contract, as the deadline to strike a deal quickly approaches. The two sides have until the end of the day Dec. 1 to reach agreement, otherwise any contract items not agreed upon will be left to the School Board to decide.”
Time is running out for Prince William County Public Schools and the local teacher’s union to reach contract agreement
By Uriah Kiser
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!