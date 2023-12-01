Santa lights Manassas Christmas Tree at 6 p.m.

Santa Lights Manassas: “Santa Lights Manassas sponsored by TD Bank is TONIGHT beginning at 5:15pm! The magic of the evening begins with holiday musical performances and then Santa arrives [at Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William Street in Manassas] shortly after 6 p.m. After the tree is lit, Santa and Mrs. Claus greet all the children and listen to their holiday wishes at the TD Tent. Families can enjoy free wagon rides to get into the holiday spirit. The Harris Pavilion Ice Rink will be open for business as well as the downtown shops and restaurants.”